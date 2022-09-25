Cymru captain Sophie Ingle asks schools for support ahead of World Cup play-off match
Subscribe newsletter
Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday 6 October, captain Sophie Ingle has written an open letter to schools across Wales, asking for their support ahead of the big match.
The letter reads: “Last month, the Cymru Women’s National Team made history by securing our first ever play off spot to a major tournament, and we are one step closer to qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup which is being hosted in Australia and New Zealand in July 2023.
“Our final group match against Slovenia this month was in front of a record crowd of 12,741, more than double our previous attendance record.
“At the start of this World Cup campaign, we came together as a squad and defined our higher purpose which would drive us to the next level.
“Our purpose is: To play for change, to play to inspire, For US, For THEM, For HER. We stand on the shoulders of trailblazers who paved the way for us to have this opportunity to compete on the international stage in front of thousands of people in the stands and many more watching on TV at home.
“During a historic moment for women’s football in Wales, we want to play our part in ensuring we are visible to young girls and boys and that we create meaningful change in our society and create a sport where girls feel they truly belong.
“On Thursday the 6th October (19:15 KO), we face Bosnia Herzegovina at the Cardiff City Stadium, for our next challenge.
“We would love to see your school involved as part of the Red Wall, which play a huge part in our success.
]”Following the match, the squad of 23 players will give our match shirts to 23 schools who come and support us, to hang them in their school corridors as a daily reminder to girls and boys that football is a sport for all, and hopefully inspire the stars of the future.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |