Cymru manager Rob Page ‘most loved’ at World Cup
With the World Cup having just kicked off over the weekend there has been a lot of excitement across social media, with fans showing more support for some teams than others.
Reserach carried out by Ticketgum.com has revealed that Cymru manager is the most loved manager in this year’s World Cup.
The sentiment analysis on over 10,000 tweets (between 07.11.2022- 16.11.2022) found that Page is the most loved on twitter, earning a support score of 9.02/10, having an impressive 90.63% of positive tweets.
Following closely behind is Senegal’s manager Aliou Cissé (8.4/10) with 88.89% positive tweets.
Surprisingly, England’s manager Gareth Southgate came in joint fourth on overall support score (7.16/10), matched by the USA’s Gregg Berhalter, France’s Didier Deschamps and Spain’s Luis Enrique. However, Southgate ranks amongst the lowest of all managers for positive tweets, at just 71.76%.
