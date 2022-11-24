Cymru manager Rob Page ‘most loved’ at World Cup

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Thursday 24th November 2022 6:00 pm
[email protected]
Share
AMSTERDAM, HOLLAND - 25 JUNE 2021: Walesâ Head Coach Robert Pageduring a Wales training session at the the Johan Cruyff Arena as Wales prepares to face Denmark in the last 16 of the 2020 European Football Championship Tournament on the 26th of June 2021. (Pic by John Smith/FAW)
Cymru manager Rob Page (Football Association of Wales )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

With the World Cup having just kicked off over the weekend there has been a lot of excitement across social media, with fans showing more support for some teams than others.

Reserach carried out by Ticketgum.com has revealed that Cymru manager is the most loved manager in this year’s World Cup.

The sentiment analysis on over 10,000 tweets (between 07.11.2022- 16.11.2022) found that Page is the most loved on twitter, earning a support score of 9.02/10, having an impressive 90.63% of positive tweets.

Following closely behind is Senegal’s manager Aliou Cissé (8.4/10) with 88.89% positive tweets.

Surprisingly, England’s manager Gareth Southgate came in joint fourth on overall support score (7.16/10), matched by the USA’s Gregg Berhalter, France’s Didier Deschamps and Spain’s Luis Enrique. However, Southgate ranks amongst the lowest of all managers for positive tweets, at just 71.76%.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

CeredigionGwynedd
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0