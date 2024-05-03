CYMRU manager Rob Page will be the star guest at this year’s Bow Street FC Junior Festival.
Entries are open and places are being rapidly filled for the 20th edition of the highly acclaimed football festival.
Organisers this year are running absolutely everything via the Tourinfy App and you can enter a team here
Two former Wales internationals - Mathew Jones and Joe Ledley - paid a visit and immersed themselves totally in the event, spending time talking to children, parents and officials. Both were present for almost four hours.