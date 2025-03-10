PENRHYNCOCH gave a tremendous performance which seemed to be enough to take a point a dramatic JD Cymru North clash at second-placed Airbus UK Broughton on Saturday.
The match was goalless until the 85th minute when Oli Lanceley flicked the ball on to James Davies to slot home, but Penrhyncoch found a 90th minute equaliser through defender Kieran Booker.
With Airbus heading for a third draw in four league games, Danny Warren restored their lead in the fifth minute of stoppage time with his 18th league goal of the season.
Victory was secured four minutes later when Penrhyncoch goalkeeper Leigh Jenkins went up for a corner as the Roosters searched for an equaliser, but Airbus broke away and Sam Baker found the net. There was a red card for Jenkins to add to the hosts’ woes.
Other results: Holywell 1 Mold 0; Colwyn Bay 3 Caersws 1; Guilsfield 4 Gresford 1; Ruthin 3 Llay Welfare 3