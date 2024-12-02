CYMRU are building up to their second leg of their UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 Play-Off Final.
The tie is finely in the balance after the first-leg in Cardiff ended in a 1-1 draw last week.
The teams meet again on Tuesday for the second-leg, where one of them will learn their fate and qualify for EURO 2025.
In Cardiff, Cymru opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Jess Fishlock’s dangerous cross from the right saw a defender’s clearance sliced into the path of Lily Woodham, who had run into the box from the left wing and she netted with confidence. The lead lasted just over 10 minutes and whilst Cymru were in a period of composure, despite some Irish advancements.
As Ruesha Littlejohn struck from distance, she had Olivia Clark beaten, however, the ball hit the crossbar. Unfortunately for Clark, the ball rebounded against the back of her head and crossed the line. It was an incredibly unfortunate own goal.
There was nothing between the teams during this encounter with both well matched. Whilst neither team could find a winner, they both went close in the second half.