FELINFACH are through to the final of the Dai Davies Memorial Cup after they beat Bont 3-1 at Lampeter last night.
They will now face Crymych in the final at Newcastle Emlyn on Monday with a 3pm kick off.
Felinfach shaped up as the better team from the first whistle but failed to make a breakthrough in the first half.
They continued to press after the turnaround and were rewarded with two goals in quick succession before the hour mark by Owain Dafydd and a worldie half volley by Rhys Jon James.
The game was up when Bont’s Thomas Jenkins was red carded moments later and Cameron Miles added a late third just to make sure.
Credit to the 10 men, who were well beaten on the night, they netted a stoppage time consolation goal by Garin Evans.