TYWYN Bryncrug Reserves are out of the Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup at the first round stage after a 10-goal thriller against visitors Llanilar Reserves.
Seven of the goals came in an enthralling first half which saw Llanilar take a 4-3 advantage into the break.
The visitors took an early lead through Efan Wyn Jones but were pegged back by Adam Bashdar Sardasht midway through the half.
With both sides searching for their first win in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League, there was plenty to admire about their play on Saturday.
Llan responded positively to the setback of conceding with two quick goals by 17-year-olds Iwan Simpson-Jones and Jack Allen.
Over to Tywyn, and they battled back to parity again courtesy of a Paul Grant penalty and a Tyler Errington strike only for Simpson-Jones to give Llanilar the lead once more on the stroke of half time.
It was less chaotic after the break but still absorbing as Grant bagged his brace with another spot kick to make it 4-4 on the hour.
But the visitors finished strongly, Morgan Ashton restoring their lead with the third penalty of the tie on 70 minutes before Efan Wyn Jones put the result to bed in the closing stages.
In the round two ties, Lampeter Town also scored six against visitors Borth United, Scott Davies and Regan Jones leading the way with a couple of goals each with support by Llyr Jones and Jason Jones.
St Dogmaels were the highest scorers on the day, 8-1 winners at Maesglas thanks to Adam Williams (3), Jason Williams (2), Emilio Morgan, Luke Jones and Gwylim Rees.
Guto Miles’ 45th minute goal was enough to take Felinfach the distance to beat hosts Dewi Starts after a very close encounter with little to choose between the two sides.
It was a strong defensive performance from the Stars’ back line, with Llŷr Davies being the standout player and receiving the man of the match award on his 41st game in red and blue.
Newcastle Emlyn booked passage to the third round with a 3-1 win at New Quay.
Wil Williams and Carwyn Davies gave the visitors a two-goal cushion at the break and they increased their lead on 72 minutes through Osian Thomas.
Ross Diamond pulled one back for New Quay moments later but it was little more than a consolation.
Man of the match Ross McDonald bagged a brace of goals as Crymych ran out narrow 3-2 winners at Llandysul.
Sion Vaughan scored the winner for the visitors with Osian Mason-Evans and Bartosz Kasperski replying for Dysul.