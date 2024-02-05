LLANDYSUL progressed to the next round of the Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup after an interesting cup tie which produced seven goals and four red cards.
A Jack Kluge off-the-bench brace sealed the win for Dysul with Thomas Fayres, Elis Wilson and Osian Mason-Evans joining him on the scoresheet.
Ross Diamond bagged a brace, including one from the penalty spot, for hosts Borth United, who finished the game with nine men after Enzo Tedaldi (two yellow cards) and Robert Crumpler were sent off.
Jamie Jones and Ifan-Sion Mason-Evans saw red for the visitors.