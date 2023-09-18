Bala TownFC have announced the appointment of Dan McNeil as their new Academy director.
McNeil has been a ‘B’ License Coach at the Academy for nine months and submitted an excellent proposal for the future organization and development taking into account the significant changes that have materialized in the club classification status.
Bala posted: “The club acknowledges that Dan is at a young age but have been impressed with his enthusiasm and commitment to ensuring continuity during the period of interim management.
“It is the beginning of a new era with our Academy and the challenge we face to return to a ‘B’ classification is daunting.
“Dan is fully aware of these challenges and has set out an inspirational document to tackle all aspects of the task ahead.
“We welcome Dan into his new position.”