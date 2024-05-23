ALEX Darlington has committed to Aberystwyth Town for his fourth season at Park Avenue taking up a player/coach role for the upcoming season.
The 35-year-old began his footballing career with Wrexham as a seven-year-old before completing a two-year youth scholarship with The Dragons and spending a season on professional terms at The Racecourse - joined at the time by Town manager Anthony Williams.
Darlington joined The New Saints at 19-years-old, spending nine-and-a-half-years at Park Hall, amassing 234 total appearances and 94 league goals as TNS lifted seven league titles, four Welsh Cups and five League Cups during his spell.
He was also on target in Europe for The Saints, netting twice against Midtjylland and once against Cliftonville to aid the Oswestry side’s continental efforts.
Darlington was also capped at international level at U19s and later in 2011 and 2012, making two appearances for Wales’ U23 Semi-Pro side against Estonia U23 and Norway U23.
Alex joined Town ahead of the 2021/22 season and predominantly featured in a holding midfield position making 17 total starts and 8 appearances from the bench. He returned further up the pitch for the 2022/23 season making 24 total appearances and notching five goals.
Last season, he made 29 total appearances to surpass 400 career games across all competitions, and tallied one goal and seven assists -- including a memorable deft outside foot flick on the final day against Pontypridd United to set Jonathan Evans for a 3-0 win to secure JD Cymru Premier survival.
He said: "I'm delighted to sign for another year with the club having really enjoyed the last three years here.
“My children came to watch the last couple games of the season and loved the club and the atmosphere at ground, so they were keen on me staying another year.
“I think if we can get a few new faces in and keep the core of the squad from last season together, I believe we can have a positive season. I'm looking forward to helping Taff and the players as much as I can, both on and off the field."
Manager Anthony Williams said: "Darlo is coming in as a player-coach this season with his experience in the game and as somebody that the squad look up to. As we saw on the final day of the season, he has so much ability and is able to read the game as well as, if not better, than any player in this league.
“He's excellent in the dressing room and, although he's not the most vocal, he's been a sensible and grounded head in a young squad over the past few seasons who is hugely respected by everyone.
“He'll be a valuable asset off the pitch with him taking his badges and picking up coaching responsibilities that will help me out. If he follows that path, I think he'll make for an excellent coach in the years to come and we're grateful to have him back with us."