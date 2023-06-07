David Edwards has confirmed that his time at Bala Town is up.

The former Wales international announced yesterday that he is leaving the club after 'rediscovering his love' for football during his time at Maes Tegid.

The 37-year-old posted: "My time at Bala Town has come to an end but what a special two years I had being part of the club.

"I didn’t know what to expect when I joined, but I have had the best time.

"I’ve loved playing in Cymru Premier and made friends for life all whilst rediscovering my love for the beautiful game.

"Huge thanks to Nigel, Ruth, Colin, all the staff, players and incredible volunteers that make Bala such a special place."

Edwards began his career at hometown club Shrewsbury Town, making his professional debut in 2003.

After three full seasons with the team in League Two he moved to League One Luton Town in July 2007.

Due to Luton's financial situation he moved the following January to Wolverhampton Wanderers and was part of the Wolves teams that won the Championship in 2009 and League One in 2013.

He also played three seasons with the club in the Premier League.

He totalled 307 games and 44 goals for the club before transferring to Reading in August 2017.

In January 2019, he returned to Shrewsbury and after being released went part-time to join Bala.