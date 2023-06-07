David Edwards has confirmed that his time at Bala Town is up.
The former Wales international announced yesterday that he is leaving the club after 'rediscovering his love' for football during his time at Maes Tegid.
The 37-year-old posted: "My time at Bala Town has come to an end but what a special two years I had being part of the club.
"I didn’t know what to expect when I joined, but I have had the best time.
"I’ve loved playing in Cymru Premier and made friends for life all whilst rediscovering my love for the beautiful game.
"Huge thanks to Nigel, Ruth, Colin, all the staff, players and incredible volunteers that make Bala such a special place."
Edwards began his career at hometown club Shrewsbury Town, making his professional debut in 2003.
In January 2019, he returned to Shrewsbury and after being released went part-time to join Bala.