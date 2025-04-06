PENRHYNCOCH picked up three points at relegated Prestatyn Town in their final away match of the JD Cymru North campaign on Saturday
The Bastion Garden hosts took the lead through Macauley Taylor on the stroke of half time but the Rooster rallied in the second half with two goals by Rhydian Davies to seal the win.
Colwyn Bay only need a point to clinch the title after they beat visitors Llandudno Town 3-0 thanks to Dan Atkins, Lewis Sirrell and Thomas Marsh-Hughes.
Their final games on Saturday is at Penrhyncoch whilst second-placed Airbus UK Broughton, who drew 1-1 against Mold Alexandra, head to Caersws, trailing the leaders by three points.
Bangor 1876 and Ruthin Town will battle it out for survival on the final day.
Other results: Bangor 1876 1 Caersws 2; Holywell Town 0 Gresford Athletic 0; Buckley Town 0 Ruthin Town 0; Denbigh Town 5 Llay Welfare 0; Flint Mountain 1 Guilsfield 5.