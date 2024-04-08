ABERYSTWYTH Town were second best at home to clinical Penybont at a rainy Park Avenue on Saturday evening, with goals from Ryan Reynolds and Chris Venables (2) enough to earn a deserved away win for the men from Bridgend.
After the joy of Aber’s Easter weekend last-minute winner at Colwyn Bay, Town prepared for a different challenge at home to play off chasing Penybont, and although the visitors enjoyed more possession, chances were evenly shared in the first half.
Ben Woolam sent in a cross which Louis Bradford headed at Adam Przybek in goal, then at the other end Keyon Reffell fired wide.
Alex Darlington saw a dangerous free kick deflected for a corner, then Venables curled wide in response.
Another dangerous Darlington delivery set up Mark Cadwallader to head just over the cross bar for the hosts, then Lincoln McFayden intercepted a clearance but the ball sneaked just past the post.
A free kick from Kane Owen on the right hit the near post, but then Jack Thorn volleyed over and Aber were competing well to remain in the game.
Towards the end of the half however the visitors pressed Aber back: McFayden again went close and Venables headed wide, then in the first minute of injury a cross from the left fell nicely for Reynolds to send a low drive into the bottom corner, and Penybont had the lead.
With the rain bucketing down after the break Aber tried to press for an equaliser and Pzybek was very fortunate to see a poor clearance spin to safety, but then the Bont took control.
Mael Davies and Reynolds went close before Venables once again came back to haunt his old club, beating the offside trap and rounding Jones to double the lead.
Cadwallader set up the ever lively Zac Hartley to volley wide, but then at the other end Owen crossed for Venables to bag a second and Bont’s third, to kill them game as a contest.
From then on - with one eye on Tuesday’s ( 9 April) huge clash against relegation rivals Pontypridd United - a number of substitutions took place with 16-year-old Gwydion Dafis from Ffotsrasol coming on in central midfield for a proud debut in Black and Green.
Hartley remained a good outlet for Town down the right, and sub Steff Davies sent an effort wide from a good ball over the top.
Eliot Richards tapped wide for Penybont, then Dafis almost set up Davies for a chance but the ball skipped away in the deluge.
Ben Woollam sent a free kick from a promising position just over the bar, and Davies again touched wide from Henry Jones’ through ball, and Aber’s bad day at the office was done.