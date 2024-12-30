PENRHYNCOCH endured a tough afternoon at Guilsfield where they were beaten 4-2 in the JD Cymru North on Saturday despite staging a late fight back.
The Roosters were held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Cae Baker in mid December but the Guils are in a good run of form, now with three wins in the last four to take them up to ninth in the table.
Their latest success was largely down to Jamie Hyne whose hat-trick took his tally to nine league goals for the campaign.
He scored his first of the afternoon in first half stoppage time, before Penrhyncoch equalised early in the second period through Niall Coleridge’s first goal of the season.
However, the visitors were only level for four minutes as Callum Bromley’s looping header restored the Guils’ lead and Hyne made it 3-1 to the hosts three minutes after that.
Penrhyncoch forward Dan Owen got a goal back to set up a potentially nervy final 20 minutes, but Hyne clinched victory and his treble with another clinical effort.
Charley Edge’s goal on the hour saw Gresford Ahtletic to a 1-0 win at Caersws whilst Mold Alexandra won 2-1 against visitors Flint Mountian.
The hosts were two goals to the good by the 70th minute through Matthew Lewis and Dafydd Griffith before Mike Hayes pulled one back in the closing stages.
Fixtures, Wednesday, 1 January: Bangor 1876 v Prestatyn Town; Colwyn Bay v Mold Alexandra; Denbigh Town v Flint Mountain; Gresford Athletic v Ruthin Town; Llandudno v holywell Town; Llay Welfare v Airbus UK; Penrhyncoch v Caersws
Boxing Day results: Bangor 1876 1 Colwyn Bay 3; Denbigh Town 2 Ruthin Town 2; Airbus UK 3 Buckley Town 2; Holywell Town 2 Llay Welfare 0; Prestatyn Town 1 Llandudno 4.