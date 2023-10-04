PWLLHELI Reserves suffered a heavy defeat at mid-table Cefn Albion in the FAW Reserves North Tier 3 after taking the early initiative with goals by Rhys Williams and Iwan Roberts-Jones.
Luis Hughes and Jamie Foulkes replied for the hosts before the break before the latter nudged them ahead on 54 minutes.
Cai Tate added to the visitors’ tally but Sam Felgate and Archie Roberts made sure of the points for Cefn.
Second place Nantlle Vale kept the pressure on leaders St Asaph with a 2-1 win against Rhos Aelwyd thanks to Cian Dafydd and Jamie Thomas after the visitors had taken a seventh minute lead through Steffan Williams.