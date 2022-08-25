Defender Edwards joins Dolgellau’s ranks
Dolgellau have signed experienced centre back Tom Edwards.
Edwards has played for North East Wales Premier outfit Coedpoeth United for many years but now lives in Dolgellau with his girlfriend and is looking forward to play for the Wasps.
He is currently injured but he is hoping to be fit and raring to go soon.
Owain Williams’ men have made a solid start to the season with two wins out of three league outing, and a 2-0 defeat at local rivals Llanuwchllyn.
