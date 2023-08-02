Centre back Llyr Pennant Williams took the plaudits with a match-winning hat-trick to book Nefyn’s passage into the second qualifying round of the Welsh Cup.
Nefyn Utd 3 Cefni 1, Welsh Cup qualifying round one
They beat visitors Cefni 3-1 after Williams gave them an early lead on eight minutes.
Dion Jones equalised for the islanders just after the half hour and that’s the way it stayed until the final 10 minutes at Cae'r Delyn.
Williams bagged his brace on 80 minutes after good work by substitute Deio Gwilym and sealed the victory with a stoppage-time penalty.