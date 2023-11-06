It was harsh on Caernarfon but their profligacy in front of goal had been a factor in how the match was turning out and they missed a golden opportunity to halve their deficit just after the half hour mark when Darren Thomas put Lloyd through on goal but his side footed effort was blocked by Pennock and the visitors were lucky that the ball bounced off the keeper so fast that the advancing Adam Davies could not control it and it bounced off him and wide of the upright. In a way, the moment encapsulated the afternoon for the Cofis.