CPD Pwllheli have announced that they have been awarded the FAW Platinum Club Accreditation Status for the first time ever.
This is the best-possible accreditation status in Wales - a status that confirms CPD Pwllheli FC meet the highest levels in terms of quality, provision and safeguarding to all their existing and future generations of young footballers.
A club statement said: “We believe that this shows the club’s commitment to providing the best opportunities for young people locally.
"We also believe that such positive news is evidence of the hard work undertaken by Endaf Williams and our junior section as part of our ongoing efforts to improve our club.”