GAVIN Allen has been shortlisted on the JD Cymru South manager of the month list for October.
The former Aberystwyth Town and Aberystwyth Town Women boss made the cut after guiding Pontypridd United through an undefeated October.
Allen announced last week that he will be stepping down from his position due to work commitments.
He said on Wednesday, 30 October: “This week I have made the decision to step down from my role as manager of Pontypridd United.
“It’s not been an easy one, but due to new working commitments it has become increasingly difficult to sustain the regular travelling from Guilsfield, Mid-Wales.
“I have agreed to remain with the team for the next two league fixtures, to enable the club sufficient time to seek alternative management
“My final fixture will be Saturday 9th November, away to Carmarthen Town.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club; the highs and the lows.
“It’s a club with such great potential, and some fantastic people involved.
“It’s been a positive season so far (sat in joint 2nd place currently); we’ve had some excellent results and I hope that this good form will continue after I leave.”
In October, victories over Penrhiwceiber Rangers and Cwmbran Celtic were followed by a 2-2 draw with Baglan Dragons, and the side remain in the leading pack as they look to appoint Allen’s successor after beating visitors Ammanford 3-0 on Saturday.
Also on the shortlist are:
Dean Brown – Penrhiwceiber Rangers
Following a very difficult start to the campaign, newly-promoted Penrhiwceiber Rangers won two of their three JD Cymru South games in October including an impressive 3-1 victory away to Newport City. Dean Brown’s side have clearly adapted to their new surroundings as they move away from the bottom of the table.
Carl Clement – Baglan Dragons
An undefeated month for Baglan Dragons that began with a convincing 3-0 win away to local rivals Afan Lido. Victories over Cambrian United and Taffs Well followed before points were shared with Pontypridd United. Carl Clement’s side scored 12 goals during an impressive month for the side.