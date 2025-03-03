Porthmadog’s first ever visit to the picturesque Parc Dolforgan in the sleepy village of Kerry near Newtown was a tense tussle but Port’s victory, courtesy of a late, late winner by Cofi striker Shaun Cavanagh, sees the Gwynedd side safely through to the semi-final of the Northern Section of the Ardal League Cup.
Port largely dominated the opening 20 minutes. Shortly after, John Littlemore put a free header over the bar from a good cross by Elis Puw and Littlemore was guilty of a bad miss as he skewed a close range left-footer past the post with the goal well and truly at his mercy.
Port continued to probe and forced four consecutive corners around the 35 minute mark but they all came to nothing by virtue of Kerry`s organized and disciplined defending. Would Port live to rue their fruitless attacks ? It wouldn`t be the first time!
From then on, the home side came more and more into the game and launched a couple of dangerous counter-attacks. From one of these, Port keeper Ollie Farebrother had to dive low and bravely to parry away an excellent low cross from the right flank and he had to be equally alert to tip a dangerous high cross over the bar.
The first half had been shaded by the visitors but the game remained tantalisingly goal-less.
The second period can best be described as a real cup tie. The courageous, flu-ridden Sion Williams was replaced by top-scorer Tom Hilditch and an early chance in the box fell to Cai Jones who delayed his shot and the chance was gone.
Kerry were still dangerous with swift counter-attacks and it was thanks to well-timed interventions from Iddon Price, Jack Rimmer and Gruff Ellis that it remained goalless.
The brisk, hard-working Elis Puw was replaced by canny Cofi Shaun Cavanagh on the hour mark and he soon brought out the very best in Ryan Andrew as he pulled off a great save after good hold-up play by Hilditch. Then, the busy Littlemore came close yet again as Andrew pulled off a point-blank stop.
With 20 minutes left, Port, at times, put severe pressure on Kerry’s back-line and Port’s defenders had to be alert with timely tackles and interceptions.
Finally, with the clock showing 89 minutes, a long clearance by Farebrother prompted a safety-first header back to his keeper by a Kerry defender. However, the header lacked the necessary pace and Cavanagh nipped in to lob the ball home over the onrushing Ryan Andrew. It was tough luck on Kerry but Port’s victory was just about deserved on the balance of play.
Port will travel to Rhyl to play NFA this Saturday in the Ardal N West League.