Determined Aberystwyth restrict champions TNS to two goals
Aberystwyth Town 0 TNS 2
JD Cymru Premier
SECOND half goals by Ben Clark and Declan McManus gave TNS the win at Park Avenue yesterday night, but the champions were made to work hard for the three points by a well disciplined Aber side
The Black and Greens made a few changes from Saturday’s line up with Steff Davies and Jonathan Evans returning to the starting 11, and Harry Arnison making his debut.
The visitors were dominant from the first whistle with early efforts by McManus and Clark, the Seasiders putting their bodies on the line to head clear, block and tackle as TNS moved the ball quickly around the edge of the penalty area.
The Black and Greens were defending will with an eye on launching a counter attack. Harri Horwood intercepted the ball and went on a blistering 60 yard run before sending a thrilling dipping volley inches wide.
Sam Litchfield then latched on to a Charley Edge free kick to send a header towards goal before normal service was resumed with keeper Lewis Webb called into action to deny McManus, John Routledge and Clark as resilient Aber hung on until half time.
But the pressure finally told on 49 minutes, Dan Davies knocking back Dan Redmond’s deep ball from the left wing for Ben Clark to break the deadlock.
More chances followed for TNS as a dangerous cross by Redmond was gathered by the busy Webb and Keston Davies fired over the bar.
Aber were still in the game despite TNS’ masterful possession and briefly threatened an equaliser when substitute Sam Phillips sent in a dangerous free kick with his first touch and a low volley (saved) with his second before Litchfield saw a far post shot parried for a corner.
But TNS shifted through the gears again with Davies’ long range effort tipped over by Webb, who also kept the visitors at bay twice more before resistance was broken in spectacular fashion on 79 minutes.
McManus gathered the ball in space 30 yards out, and sent in a superb stunning volley, which arrowed into the far corner to double the lead.
It was game over for brave Aber who now welcome Bala Town to Park Avenue on Friday night, kick-off 8pm.
