DEWI Stars are through to the next round of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Bay Cup after netting an extra time winner against New Quay.
They had to do it the hard way after the Parc Arthur hosts took a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes with a brace of well-taken goals by Ben Young.
The visitors needed a break and the got one before half time, right back Llŷr Davies netting his first cup goal in Stars colours with a drilled cross-turned shot.
Rhodri Gwynne off the bench in the 71st minute put the Stars back on level terms with his first involvement, slotting the ball into the back of the net in typical striker fashion.
A few chances went begging for Stars in extra time but Rhodri Morgan at the back stick fired them into the lead and secured the victory with a hard-fought but well-deserved win.
New Quay take great credit from the tie, working brilliantly off the ball to keep the visitors’ chances limited.
A hat-trick of assists secured Rupert Geddes the MOTM award with an impressive performance on the right wing.
His drive and directness were vital for the Stars, with plenty of chances arising from his involvements in the game, with his first assist coming in the 38th minute.
Picking up the ball near halfway, he drove at the defence and held the ball up for Llŷr Davies to overlap, whose goal put Stars right back in the game.
Geddes linked up brilliantly with super-sub Rhodri Gwynne in the second half and played him through on goal to fire the visitors level, and completed his hat-trick of assists in the last few minutes of extra time.
Despite running his socks off for over 110 minutes, his dazzling footwork helped him skip past a few defenders before finding Rhodri Morgan in the box who scored the winner and celebrated in some fashion.
Llechryd eased into the next round with a 6-1 win at Division Two champions Pencader United.
Will Evans (2) and Cory Davies gave them a three-goal buffer at the break with Evans notching his hat-trick from the penalty spot early in the second half.
Gaffer Alun Williams made it 5-0 on 65 minutes after coming off the bench before Bradley Rowland netted a consolation for the hosts.
Jack Everton rounded off a fine team display by Llechryd with a screamer to make it 6-1 10 minutes from the end.