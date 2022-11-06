Dewi Stars keep New Quay at bay in Dai Davies Memorial Cup
Dewi Stars progressed to the last eight of this year’s Dai Davies Memorial Cup with a hard fought victory against New Quay.
There was nothing to choose between the two teams until an ex excellent Oscar Cayo Evans strike midway through the second half settled matters,after being set up by Leon Holmes.
New Quay pressed relentlessly in an effort to go into extra time, but Nathan Plant and his co defenders held firm to ensure the Stars passage.
New Quay’s well organised young side look set for a promotion challenge on this performance.
A Jack Kludge hat-trick following Rhys Alwyn’s opening goal got the job done in the first half for Llandysul who ran out 4-0 winners at Aberporth.
Felinfach were 4-1 winners at Pencader United after falling behind to an early Connor Heaney strike.
They steamed back to take the win thanks to Ben McEvoy (2), Joe Jenkins and Aled Davies
