DEWI Stars made it 10 league wins on the bounce in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One with substitute Tomos Jones winning it late for the hosts.
A slow start from the Stars allowed Llandysul to take the lead through Xavier Davies before Oscar Cayo netted from close range to level the scores.
Llandysul retook the lead just before half time after a headed effort rebounded off the crossbar for a tap-in by Davies again into an open net.
The Stars set out in the second half to score two goals and despite the poor conditions, it’s exactly what they did.
Ryan Busby equalised by rifling one into the roof of the net, with Tomos Jones pouncing on a loose ball to put the Stars ahead and ultimately win the game.
St Dogmaels beat visitors Crannog 7-2 in the only other Division one fixture played.
Tomos Rees led the way with an impressive four goals with Jason Williams chipping in with a brace and Gwylim Rees also on the scoresheet.
Cai Edwards and Lewis Chabert replied for Crannog who were outplayed on the day.
Other resuts: Division Two – Bargod Rangers 6 Aberporth 3. Division Three – Cardigan Town Reserves 0 St Dogmaels Reserves 7; Crymych Reserves 1 Felinfach 3rds 2; Tregaron Turfs Reserves 3 Llanon 1. Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup: Lampeter Town 4 Crymych 2.