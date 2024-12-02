TYWYN Bryncrug battled to a well deserved MMP Central Wales League North win against visitors Abermule on Saturday.
As a consequence they moved ahead of local rivals Barmouth & Dyffryn United to eighth spot in the table.
Jacob Payne gave the hosts the lead on the half hour and they doubled their tally through David Jenkins eight minutes into the second half.
Charlie Humphreys pulled on back for the visitors midway through the second half but Tywyn were in no mood to drop points and held on for the win.
Barmouth endured a difficult afternoon at third placed Forden United who extended their winning sequence in the league to eight games.
They were well worth their 4-1 victory inspired by Jake O’Donnell’s early goals after 10 and 25 minutes.
Ossian Owen pulled one back for the Magpies before the break to suggest that they could make a go of it in the second half but goals by Sam Evans and James Clewlow put an end to that.
Carno closed the gap on leaders Four Crosses with a 5-1 win against visitors Bishops Castle Town.
The hosts led 2-0 at the break courtesy of a couple of penalties by Ger Jones late in the half and he notched a hat-trick of spot kicks when he fired a third penalty past keeper Joe MxKay early in the second half.
Substitute Sean Wild made it 4-1 on 67 minutes before Jones netted his fourth moments, from open play this time.
Kieran Mullock scored a late consolation goal for the visitors.
Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant went one better with a 6-1 win against Llanfyllin Town, the goals scored by William France, Garmon Evans (2), Billy Clarke, William Roberts Morris and an own goal by John Lewis.
Rhys Ellis Jones replied for Llanfyllin who were well beaten on the day.