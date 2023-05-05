Aberystwyth Town Football Club have announced that after a short search, a new editor for 'The Seasider' has been found.
For the past few years, we has been extremely fortunate to have their excellent matchday programme edited by Matthew Wallace.
However, due to personal reasons he will be passing the mantle to former programme editor Dilwyn Ellis Roberts when the new season commences.
According to Matthew: “It’s been an absolute honour to have been asked to edit the programme for this wonderful football club for the past few years but with the imminent arrival of a baby, the time has come to pass on the reigns to my good friend Dilwyn.
“Between Covid lockdowns and relegation battles there’s not been an edition that have been short on content to fill it with!
"I’d like to thank Tom Bates, all the managers and players as well all the media team past and present including Colin Ewart and Rhys Barron for their assistance with the publication. I know that the Seasider is in good hands and I can’t wait to read the first edition in the new season!”
In response, Dilwyn stated that it was good to be back!
“Having been editor of the matchday programme for many years I understand the commitment and energy Matthew has shown in ensuring that Aberystwyth Town F.C. has an excellent publication prepared for every home game.
"I’ve written scores of articles for the programme over the years under the title of ‘Dallt Dim: The Man Who Knows Nothing” and my knowledge of football remains the same!
"However, I do have some insight into the challenges of ensuring that our club remains at the highest level of Welsh football.
"My return as programme editor is an appreciation of the work by Matthew and all those who give of their time and energy to a club which is so important to all of us.”