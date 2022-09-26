Disappointing defeat on the road for Aberystwyth Town Women

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Monday 26th September 2022 11:30 am
[email protected]
Share
Genero Adran League Premier Aberystwyth Town Women vs Swansea City Score 2-5 Park Avenue Stadium 06 March 2022 Â© Colin Ewart/itake-photos 2022
Bad mistakes cost Aber the goals and cost them the game according to Aber Town Women manager Gavin Allen (Colin Ewart )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Aber need to ‘move on quickly’ after TNS defeat

TNS 3 Aber Town Women 0

Genero Adran Premier

Injury-hit Aberystwyth Town Women slumped to defeat on the road in the Genero Adran Premier, falling to a 3-0 loss at The New Saints.

A brace from Dani Staley and one for Chantelle Tears means that Aber are now second from bottom of the table.

And matters weren’t helped when captain Kel Thomas was forced off at half-time through injury.

“We’re gutted today,” said the skipper afterwards.

“We need to put the ball in the back of the net, we aren’t, and we didn’t really look like scoring for the majority of the game today, so it’s just getting the balance right, trying to work out the best combination for our XI and then making it gel.”

“It’s a very disappointing result,” said manager Gav Allen. “It’s very difficult to comprehend our performance, conceding two minutes before half-time and two minutes after half-time.

“Unfortunately bad mistakes cost us the goals and cost us the game.

There’s no point dwelling on it, we’ve got to move on - and move on quickly.”

The fixture list doesn’t get any easier - next Sunday (2 October) the Seasiders host six-time top-flight champions Cardiff Met at Park Avenue (kick-off 2pm).

“We’ve made it difficult for ourselves against the big teams,” admitted Allen.

“We need to go and get some points otherwise we’ll be looking at the bottom half of the league.”

Report: Carrie Dunn

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Aberystwyth Town Football Club
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0