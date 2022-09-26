Disappointing defeat on the road for Aberystwyth Town Women
Aber need to ‘move on quickly’ after TNS defeat
TNS 3 Aber Town Women 0
Genero Adran Premier
Injury-hit Aberystwyth Town Women slumped to defeat on the road in the Genero Adran Premier, falling to a 3-0 loss at The New Saints.
A brace from Dani Staley and one for Chantelle Tears means that Aber are now second from bottom of the table.
And matters weren’t helped when captain Kel Thomas was forced off at half-time through injury.
“We’re gutted today,” said the skipper afterwards.
“We need to put the ball in the back of the net, we aren’t, and we didn’t really look like scoring for the majority of the game today, so it’s just getting the balance right, trying to work out the best combination for our XI and then making it gel.”
“It’s a very disappointing result,” said manager Gav Allen. “It’s very difficult to comprehend our performance, conceding two minutes before half-time and two minutes after half-time.
“Unfortunately bad mistakes cost us the goals and cost us the game.
There’s no point dwelling on it, we’ve got to move on - and move on quickly.”
The fixture list doesn’t get any easier - next Sunday (2 October) the Seasiders host six-time top-flight champions Cardiff Met at Park Avenue (kick-off 2pm).
“We’ve made it difficult for ourselves against the big teams,” admitted Allen.
“We need to go and get some points otherwise we’ll be looking at the bottom half of the league.”
Report: Carrie Dunn
