DOLGELLAU Reserves let slip a two-goal lead at Llanidloes who came roaring back to take three points and leapfrog the Wasps into second place in the FAW Reserves Central League.
The visitors raced ahead on eight minutes through Jake Jones and looked dangerous every time they went forward.
They missed several decent openings before Jasper Jones doubled their advantage on 16 minutes.
They should have gone on to tighten their grip on the game but once William Denham pulled one back for the Daffs midway through the half the confidence slipped away from their play.
The game swung Llani’s was with a couple of goals either side of the break, Rhys Evans equalising on 40 minutes and Denham bagging his brace six minutes into the second stanza.
Man of the match Denham completed his hat-trick on the hour to make sure of the three points.
Dolgellau manager Kevin Jones said: “A very disappointing result and performance.
“The contrast between the first 20 minutes when we went 2-0 up, and should have been more, and the next 70 minutes was stark.
“I thought we had got over some of our defensive fallibilities but they returned tonight.
“We were unable to deal with the long ball from which three of their goals came. And no marking in our penalty area for the other goal. Must try to learn from mistakes.”
It was a learning curve as always for Dolgellau Reserves who are up there amongst strong opposition in a good league.
Other results: Llandrindod Wells 0-3 Rhayader Town; Llanfair United 5-4 Caersws.