Dogged Dolgellau get into the winning groove in the Ardal North East
Wasps maintain their momentum in the league
Dolgellau 3 Corwen 0
Ardal north East League
DOLGELLAU picked up another set of three points despite not being at their best against Corwen.
With no league game for three weeks it was important that The Wasps kept their momentum after a really strong start to the season.
Their latest success was built on a solid first half display and organised defending to keep a clean sheet.
Two goals in seven first half minutes put Owain Williams’ men in the driving seat and they never looked like giving up the points.
Iwan Jones opened their account on 16 minutes with Johan Aufdenkamp getting on the scoresheet again to double their tally.
The prolific Gerwyn Williams made sure of the points with five minutes remaining,
Man of the match Jon Harrison was superb all game and won every challenge to assure Dol kept the all important clean sheet.
He said: “Big win yesterday after a disappointing result last week. It was very important to bounce back like we did.
“The lads put in a big effort first half against a tricky Corwen side.
“I thought everyone put in a big shift especially Geth Evs and Iws who had a great half which helped us control the game.
“It was a tough second half with the conditions but we managed it well and happy with the team’s clean sheet and also receiving MOTM.”
Llangollen Llanuwchllyn 4
LLANUWCHLLYN bounced back to winning ways after two defeats in the league.
The hosts took a one-goal lead into the break after Joshua Pilgrim netted on the half hour.
Gwydion Ifan and Joe Williams put Llan ahead early in the second half before a late flurry of goals in the last 10 minutes. Nathan Davies and substitute Warren Aykroyd-Duckett extended the visitors’ lead before Benjamin Wilson replied at the end.
