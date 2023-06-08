Dolgellau AAFC have unveiled their first team managerial setup for the 2023/24 season in the Ardal North East League.
The team, who finished 12th in the league last year, will have Robert Evans at the helm for the next campaign with two assistants in Jon Harrison and first team goalkeeper Darren Andrews.
Rob said: “I’m ready to commit to the role and looking forward to the challenge and learning along the way.
“Having Jono and Daz’s support will be of massive help to me and, most importantly, to the players and the team. We’re ready to work. Thank you to Roger for the back end of last season as manager, who I’m sure will continue to be of great support.”