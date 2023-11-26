Dolgellau AAFC have thanked Henrietta Co-op Pioneeer Dolgellau and the Co-op Local Community Fund for a donation of £3,156 to allow the club to develop football in the area
Dolgellau AAFC receive £3,156 donation to develop football in the area
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Sunday 26th November 2023 4:30 pm
The cheque for £3,156.01 is handed over (Submitted)
