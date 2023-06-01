DOLGELLAU AAFC are looking to fill a number of roles as they look to make strides in the Ardal League North East and the FAW Cymru Reserves Central next season.
The club is looking for interested parties to take on responsibility for the following roles: coaches, sport analysis, social media team, entry of live match details, sponsorship, referees, grant applications, succession planning, fundraising, preparation of pitches, and ballboys.
They encourage anyone who is interested in filling these roles to attend their club AGM at Tŷ Siamas on Monday, 12 June at 6.30pm.