DOLGELLAU Athletic Reserves returned to winning ways after a dominant second half display on the road against bottom-of-the-table Trewern United on Saturday.
In difficult conditions, the visitors struggled early on and the home keeper had relatively little to do.
Dol eventually found some rhythm and took the lead on 37 minutes when Joseph Thomas combined with Rhys Taylor-Clarke to set up Jamie Jones to slot the ball home confidently.
That settled any nerves Dol might have had and they looked a different side after the break.
The rapid Taylor-Clarke doubled their advantage moments after the restart after good work by Jones and bagged another two goals in quick succession midway through the half for a 20-minute hat-trick to take his side up to ninth in the table.
Manager Dai Roberts said: "A bit of a cagey first 30 minutes, we were a bit frantic and rushing everything.
“We got our first before the break after Rhys Taylor-Clarke chased down a lost cause and popped it off to Joey Thomas, who squared it to Jamie for a nice finish.
“We settled into our game in the second half and took control of the game.
“Rhys Taylor-Clarke scored a 20-minute hat-trick to kill off the game, using his lightning pace and sheer work rate to get his goals.
“Good performances all round, defensively solid and and a well deserved three points."
Dolgellau head to Montgomery Town this Saturday who were beaten 5-2 at Four Crosses over the weekend in the other match played
The home side made a very positive start and came flying out of the blocks with a couple of early goals by Ben Simms and Lewis Birch.
The visitors rallied and were back on level terms by the break, Charlie Kinsey and Rob Hartshorn firing past home keeper George Lawrence.
But the second half belonged to the Foxen Manor hosts inspired by Isaac Dawson who scored twice before the hour mark.
Simms made it 5-2 on 67 minutes to thwart any thoughts of another comeback.
Saturday’s fixtures: Llanfyllin Town v Carno; Montgomery Town v Dolgellau Athletic Reserves; Berriew v Tywyn Bryncrug.
