DOLGELLAU driver Elfyn Evans had mixed feelings after finishing second at Rally Chile over the weekend and losing the championship lead to event winner and Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Sébastien Ogier.
The 36-year-old said: “It’s mixed feelings for us at the finish because we always want to win, but the big positive is that after struggling for pace two weeks ago in Paraguay we were able to come here and show good speed.
“I think we paid a big price for being first on the road on Friday afternoon but otherwise I think we’ve done a really solid job.
“Of course I would have liked to fight Seb harder over the last day or so but he is always very strong and tough to beat.
“Well done to him, as well as the team on a record win for Toyota.
“The championship is still close and we’re looking forward to the next rallies on asphalt and continuing to give it our best shot.”
The win was the 103rd victory by Toyota in the FIA World Rally Championship, the most achieved by any manufacturer in the history of the series, as well as a record-equalling 30th one-two finish.
In his 200th WRC event, Ogier claimed his 66th win and his second in the space of two weeks on South American soil alongside co-driver Vincent Landais.
By also topping the Super Sunday classification and the Power Stage to secure a maximum score, he also takes the lead of the drivers’ championship with three rallies remaining this season.
TGR-WRT has increased its manufacturers’ championship lead to 125 points.
Ogier and Evans battled for victory until the final day of a rollercoaster rally characterised by changing conditions in the forests of Chile’s Biobío region.
Rain in the run-up to the start neutralised the road cleaning effect on the opening morning and erstwhile points leader Evans took full advantage to claim first place, only to then suffer when the roads dried out in the afternoon and slip to fifth while Ogier closed on the lead.
Momentum swung twice more on Saturday, with Evans excelling in heavy rain in the morning to storm back to the lead before Ogier charged through with a hat-trick of stage wins in the afternoon.
Just 6.3 seconds separated the pair going into the final day and they split the opening two stage wins.
Ogier moved clear with a rapid run through the penultimate stage before a committed push in the Power Stage that was crucial in seizing the points lead.
Ogier and Landais have won five times and taken three other podiums from their eight starts so far this season. Rounding out their strong performance with third in that final stage and second on Super Sunday, Evans and co-driver Scott Martin are just two points behind in the standings.
Ogier said: “I’m very happy to take another win in South America and to also come away with the maximum points this time: I think they are well deserved after the ones we lost because of the weather in Paraguay.
“To take the lead of the championship with three rallies to go is definitely positive too.
He added: “I’m also very happy for everybody at TOYOTA GAZOO Racing that we could achieve this record win.”
