ON Sunday, in a semi-final match of the Dolgellau & District Pool League KO Cup, Torrent Hustlers travelled to Royal A for the 1st leg and came home with a slender 6-4 lead over the newly crowned league champions.
The format is eight singles and two doubles games, the score standing at 4-4 after the singles.
Martin McCarthy won both his games for Royal A and Dion Jones did the same for Hustlers.
In the first doubles frame Dion partnered Sean Jones to defeat Bobby Griffith and Luke Hills, the final frame also going to the visitors, Tom Jones and Brian Roberts having an eight-ball clearance to beat Martin and Andy Hills.
The scheduled semi-final 1st leg, Garth Gangsters versus Royal B did not take place as Royal B were unable to fulfil the fixture.
Garth were given a walkover, while Royal B captain Alex Temple expressed his disappointment at players becoming unavailable on the morning of the match.
In the final league match of the season Sandbanks beat visitors Fairbourne Golf 9-3.
There were two wins apiece for Paul Tandy, Gary Richardson, Adam Taylor and Marc Wisbey for the hosts.
The second legs of the KO Cup semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday.
