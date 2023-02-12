Dolgellau have reluctantly accepted the resignation of Owain Williams as first team manager.
The club stalwart has decided with a heavy heart to step down after helping the Wasps to adjusting to life in tier three.
Williams said: “I have been struggling for several months, both mentally and physically, and the effect of managing has taken its toll on me and my family.
“I have put football before my family for the last few years and that’s unacceptable.
“I have no regrets of taking the management role, however, it’s been clear to me that enough is enough and I have to put my family and myself first from now on.
“I have to say that the support of everyone associated with this club has been truly amazing and I am truly grateful for all of your support.
“A special mention to Daz and Rog who have been brilliant and I am very grateful for their dedication and support.
“Behind the scenes the support and backing I have received from the committee has always been unbelievable.
“The players have been unbelievable – attitude, effort and commitment have been outstanding.
“They’re a fantastic bunch of lads and it’s been a privilege to manage them and play alongside them on the pitch.
“The club is in good hands with them all, especially with so many talented young players there.
“I have been extremely proud to be the manager of the first team and I’ve given 110% to the role. Yesterday’s win typified that.
“It was an extremely emotional day and it also justified how proud I am of the players.
“Sorry for breaking the news to you like this! It’s something I don’t want to do, however, it’s something I have to do.
“I will forever cherish my time as manager and will always be a supporter. It’s a great club, with great people involved and a club that’s on the up.
“Diolch o galon i chi gyd.”
A club statement said: “Ows has had many happy memories of the club (as have we of him) playing for us before most of the squad were born and taking over the management before we were offered the position in the FAW Ardal North Tier 3 Leagues.
“The target for the first season was to avoid relegation and this was achieved with ease, finishing 8th and this season again a mid table position in our gift.
“Ows has been a keen ambassador of developing the youth of the town and catchment area, Gerwyn Williams being one who is now playing in Tier 2 with Porthmadog.
“The coaching skills, time and commitment that he has afforded to the club are beyond our expectations and for those, Ows, you will always be in our thoughts!
“There will always be a place for you at the club.
“Diolch am bopeth. Thank you Ows.”