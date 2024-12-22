A NUMBER of Ardal North East games were postponed on Saturday including Dolgellau’s scheduled fixture at local rivals Llanuwchllyn but the Wasps did have a reason to celebrate as manager Rob Evans was named manager of the month for November.
Dol won four games out of four during the month to sit on the top of league for the first time at this level.
Evans said: "It really is fantastic to receive such an award, it's a nice way to acknowledge the great form the team has been in, and the great work the club keeps doing.
“The players deserve this more than anything, and we can't thank our supporters, sponsors and incredible club volunteers enough. We aim to keep working hard.”
Dolgellau’s next outing is against Bow Street on Saturday, 28 December.
The Magpies, who did not have a fixture on Saturday, were beaten 2-0 in midweek by Llandrindod Wells at Aberystwyth’s Park Avenue ground with a goal in each half by Kieran McCarley.
Street’s misery was compounded when Sion Ewart was given his marching orders after being handed a late second caution.
Llanidloes Town were beaten 5-1 at Llansantffraid Village on Saturday with Kai Evans netting a late consolation for the Daffs from the penalty spot.
Third placed Kerry suffered an unexpected 1-0 defeat at mid table Llanfair United.
It seemed that both sides would have to settle for a draw but Ryan Andrew’s own goal 10 minutes from the end swung the game the visitors’ way.
Penycae secured a comfortable 4-1 win at Rhos Aelwyd to move up to sixth in the table.
They shaped up as the better side in the first half after seizing the initiative with a couple of quickfire goals by Jack Orbell after the home side had taken an early lead through James Rumsey.
An own goal by Aled Bayley on the stroke of half time strengthened their hand and Zac Davies increased their advantage moments into the second half.
Chirk AAA were beaten by the odd goal in five by visitors Llangollen Town who were out of sight at the break after goals by Jake Hayward and William Cooke (2).
Credit to Chirk they made a fight of it in the second half to put the result in doubt until the final whistle with Louie Irving and Tom Freeman getting them right back into it.
They weren’t helped when Phil Pearce was red carded in the closing stages.
Fixtures: 28 December: Brickfield Rangers v Chirk AAA; Dolgellau v Bow Street; Llanfair United v Llansantffraid Village; Llangollen Town v Cefn Albion; Llanidloes Town v Rhos Aelwyd; Penycae v Llanuwchllyn; Radnor Valley v Kerry FC; Llandrindod Wells v Builth Wells.