ACCORDING to experts, the Telford 10k has been statistically proven as the fastest 10k course in the UK. It is a generally flat two lap traffic free sheltered tarmac course and always attracts a large number of runners for the end of year race.
This time round was no exception with over 1300 taking part and, naturally, Aberystwyth Athletic Club was well represented.
Edd Land led the team home in a time of 36.51 with Paul Jones finishing in 39.22, very closely followed by Tracey Breedon in 39.35. Lina Land finished inside fifty minutes in 49.59 and Sarah Easter completed the course in 1.10.55.
It was quite a milestone for Tracey as it was her first sub 40-minute 10k race and she was naturally delighted: “I have been trying to break the forty-minute mark for about two years and I finally did it.
“I knew it was achievable at the 5km mark but then I had stomach cramp in the following few kilometers but I was determined to keep pushing. I am so glad I did and I finally have that monkey off my back.
“It’s back to long distance training now with Tokyo marathon only a few months away so not too much turkey for me this Christmas!”
The curtain closer for the year for Aber AC is the annual festive prom dash – a bit of fun running a few lengths of the prom but with staggered timed starts ensuring everyone has a chance of success. It was slightly different this year with a two-person four mile relay introduced and it was obviously an attractive proposition as over 50 members put their names forward.
Runners were paired based on their projected 5k times and partners Stephen and Jennie Thomas capped a lovely evening by taking first prize with second prize going to Richard Munn and Iain Barber. There was also a prize for most festive costume which was won by Maggie Collingborn and best Christmas baton which was won by Damian Sidnell and Shan Breese.
Organiser Louise Barker thought it was the perfect ending to an eventful year for the club: “It has once again been an extremely busy year where we have seen the club represented at various races not only in Wales, but throughout the world, abd we have had considerable success.
“But the focus of our activities is not solely on competing and winning but rather on offering support and encouragement. That is what events like the festive dash is all about – a bit of fun combined with exercise and plenty of socialising.
“So with that in mind if you are considering your New Year’s resolutions why not think of joining us in 2025 – who knows, it could be you next year running along the prom wearing reindeer antlers!”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.