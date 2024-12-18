WITHIN the women's game Alice Evans is currently the pioneer from Wales, who has become the first British professional Futsal player in Italy, which is an incredible achievement.
Alice, 30, was born in Aberystwyth, played football as a child, then at nine years of age moved to Llandrindod Wells and started playing for a boys' team as a striker after which she had to go and play in a girls’ team, the nearest one at the time was Newtown, 26 miles away.
She said: “I started as a striker and one year, in the Ian rush tournament in Aberystwyth, our goalkeeper got injured and my brother Jack called out to my coach to put me in goal as we always practiced in the garden and that I was good in goal.
“From that performance as a goalkeeper, I was talent spotted and invited to attend the North Wales development squad, where I was encouraged to continue to play a s a goalkeeper, as it seemed that I was better suited in goal.
“At first, I did not want to be in goal as I wanted to be the one scoring goals! But I slowly fell in love with the buzz you get from being a hero. I have my brother to thank for my impressive start to my goalkeeping career.”
After Newtown girls, Alice played as a goalkeeper for Llanidloes Ladies, Cardiff City, Yeovil Town and Bristol Academy. She also played for Wales Women’s National team, gaining 15 caps at U16 and U19 and a further nine caps at senior level.
During the U19’s Euro’s in Wales Alice was the vice-captain for the team alongside her captain Lauren Price, who has since become a very successful professional boxer.
Alice added: “I first started playing Futsal at 16 when I got offered a scholarship with Cardiff City to study and continue my education while also playing Futsal.
“This was a fantastic experience and some of the best years of my life were spent there learning to play this wonderful sport.
“I have played futsal for clubs all over the UK including Hartbury, Bath, Wrexham and Cheshire.
“Futsal became my passion and remains so to this day. I chose Futsal over football as I was offered a professional contract in 2015 with Sinnai, in the South of Sardinia, who played in Serie A.
“My dream as a footballer, was to become a professional player, I could hardly turn down their offer, so after attending a trial in Sardinia I was offered a professional contract, which I accepted.”
She went on: “I tried to keep playing 11 a side for my country while also being a professional futsal player in Italy, however in 2016 I finished playing football for Wales.
“It was a tough decision, choosing between the two but one I do not regret, as I knew where my heart was. I had the most incredible time representing my country something I had worked all my life for and I have memories that I cherish fondly and I am very proud of this achievement.
“I played a season with Sinnai where we finished in the top half of the league. I then came home to finish my degree in Bath University. I continued playing futsal and also started playing rugby. Futsal in the UK is not big enough to fully focus on, that’s why I always played another sport alongside it.”
Alice played rugby union for Bath Ladies for three seasons, winning new comer of the year and made vice-captain.
In 2019 Alice moved up North and was selected to play rugby league for Warrington Wolves in the Women’s Super League
Then Covid hit, which was very hard, but in August 2020 Alice signed up to play Futsal for Santa Predu in central Sardinia and stayed with them for three seasons after which she signed up with Jasnagora for a season and has now signed for Cus Cagliari in South Sardinia.
Alice said: “I am really enjoying playing Futsal with Cus Cagliari, the goalkeeping coach is immense, even though I've been playing Futsal for 14 years, I'm still learning so much, especially with my new coach.
“Playing Futsal or any other sport is hard work but if it is something you are passionate about, keep working hard as it does not come easy, there will be times when you get close to giving up.
“I've been there and I can assure you it’s not the end of the world.
“Use it as motivation to prove them wrong, you will become a stronger person and a better player for it, my motto has always been Never Give up on your dreams.’ And my dream is Futsal!”
Alice admits that she has been fortunate to play, several sports at a high level and she has discovered the sport she loves.
Sport has taken her to different countries, she has represented her country, made new friends, learnt new skills and she has also learnt to speak Italian and is learning Sardinian as well as being a fluent Welsh speaker.