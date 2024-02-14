DOLGELLAU will look to maintain their long unbeaten Ardal North East run when they head to Llangollen this Saturday.
The Wasps produced their best performance of the season against Llandrindod Wells on Saturday according to formidable forward Gerwyn Williams, and will want to take that form to Llangollen.
Williams, who was named opponents’ star of the match after the 3-1 win against Llandrindod Wells, said: “I think that Saturday was our best performance of the season so far, especially considering that the conditions made it so difficult to play.
“Everyone gave everything in the game and everyone played well.
“Thanks to everyone who came down to support us.
“A similarly performance now in Llangollen on Saturday and hopefully another three points.”
Dolgellau’s Jake Jones won the man of the match award in a game full of top performances. Watch his highlights in the video above.