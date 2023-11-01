Bow Street Reserves ran out comfortable 6-0 winners at Dolgellau Reserves after a clinical display on the Marian in the FAW Reserves Central League Cup West on Saturday.
The Magpies were out of sight at the break with goals by Owen Roberts-Young, Joseff Williams (2), Richy Ricketts and Iolo ap Dafydd, who scored for the first team against Machynlleth in the FAW Trophy 24 hours earlier.
They eased off after the break, Roberts-Young the only extra contributor to their tally with his second of the afternoon on 52 minutes.
Dolgellau Reserves manager David Roberts said: “We were appalling in the first half.
“We let them play around us and didn’t get the basics right.
“We lacked intensity and pride and gave them too much respect.
“In the second half, our substitutes had a positive impact and really turned us around and we were probably the better team for the last 30 or 40 minutes.
“We need to be playing like this for the full 90 minutes.
“The game as a whole has shown that we need to make some significant changes to the team, so we’ll work hard over the next couple of weeks and come back to our games against Caersws and Builth Wells with some fresh ideas and new optimism.”