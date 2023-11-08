DOLGELLAU'S Paul Lewis has been chosen as the club's player of the month for October.
Lewis was the first team choice after scoring and creating alongside his strike partner Gerwyn Williams in the three games during the month.
The strikers and wide men have been clicking very well, linking up for many of the month’s goals, Lewis’ late equaliser down in Llandrindod being one of the standouts
Manager Rob Evans said: “Paul’s great. He’s been a positive example to us all since singing.
“He gives it his all week in week out. I believe we are all improving playing alongside him, particularly the young lads, which I love.
“Paul’s performances all season have allowed that to happen.”