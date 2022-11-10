Dolgellau progress in league cup after second half improvement
Subscribe newsletter
Two quickfire goals by Williams saw Wasps into next round
Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 2 Dolgellau 3
Ardal North League Cup
DOLGELLAU are through to the second round of the league cup after overcoming a one-goal deficit at the break and the tricky conditions.
After an out-of-sorts first half showing the Wasps found themselves trailing to a Matthew Evans goal on 36 minutes.
The visitors improved markedly after the turnaround and were aided by a Matthew Digwood own goal on the hour.
Hotshot striker Gerwyn Williams then showed his class with two goals in four minutes around the hour mark to stamp their authority on the game.
Joe Vaughan pulled one back for Llan on 82 minutes and Dol faced a nervous finale which wzas made even worse when Jake Jones was sent off a couple of minutes later.
Dolgellau captain Jon Sutton, was awarded the Man of the Match award in the cup win, leading by example and did what he does best - defend with his heart on his sleeve.
He gave his reaction to the game: “We didn’t start the game well, our shape was all over the place and we were second to every ball.
“The conditions weren’t great so it was difficult to play and we finished the half 1-0 down.
“Second half we come out and we were a lot better and had a great 15 minute spell where we scored three good goals.
“To be fair, it should have been four but someone missed a great chance, who I won’t name!
“We conceded late on which caused a little bit of panic but we hung on to secure the win. Into the next round now, well done lads.”
Llangollen Town 1 Llanuwchllyn 2
A JOE Williams strike with six minutes remaining booked passage into the next round for Llanuwchllyn who finished the game with nine men.
The visitors took the lead on 35 minutes, Michael Pritchard with a calmly-converted penalty.
Joy turned to despair when Iwan Roberts saw two yellow cards in quick succession before the hour mark and the home side drew level 10 minutes later through Jack Goulbourn.
The celebration were slightly muted when Sam Evans was also given his marching orders for a second bookable offence in stoppage time.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |