DOLGELLAU Athletic Reserves put up a spirited fight against FAW Reserves League North West leaders Colwyn Bay Under 19s at the Marian on Saturday.
The visitors proved to be very fit and well organised opponents and needed the win to stay two points clear of Llandudno Reserves at the top of the table.
Considering their catchment on the North Wales coast it’s not difficult to get the best youngsters into the Colwyn Bay and Llandudno squads.
It was all credit to the Marian lads who took the game to Bay and put away two second half goals.
Three nil up at half time through goals from Sam Elliot Parry (19 min, 25min) and Nikola Georgiev (21min) the visitors were well in front at the break
Parry got another on 54 minutes with Max McGoona making the game safe with two quick goals on 76 and 79 minutes.
Rhys Taylor-Clarke and Jack Thomas scored the consolation goals for Dolgellau.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Wasps as they head to Colwyn Bay on Saturday.
For the second time in five days Porthmadog Development team suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Llandudno Reserves. Harvey Bennett scored the game’s only goal on Saturday.
Port head coach Trystan Davies said: “What an effort by the lads! Four 16 year olds made their debuts today. The future looks good!”