DOLGELLAU Reserves have signed two experienced players – Rob Taylor and Mike McManus – to compliment their young squad ahead of the new season.
Reserve manager David Roberts said: “With all the exciting young players we’ve brought in, it was important to add some experience and know-how, and that’s exactly what we have in these two lads.
“Rob is a very experienced player who offers us options at the back and in midfield. He’ll be a good example to our younger lads.
"Mike has already played 90 minutes at Centre Back and was very composed and showed himself to be a real leader. Their knowledge of the game and experience will be a great asset to us this season.”