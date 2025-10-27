DOLGELLAU Reserves let a two-goal lead slip away in a hard-fought Central Wales League North game against Welshpool Town at the Marian on Saturday.
The hosts made an inspired start with early goals by Darryn Jones and Joseph Ephraim suggesting that they were in for a comfortable afternoon at the office.
But Welshpool had other ideas and were given a confidence-booster when Elijah-King Richards pulled one back on 20 minutes.
Richard Litchfield equalised early in the second half as momentum swung the visitors’ way and they took the lead on 71 minutes through Ben Jenkins.
The hosts tried to get back into it but the mid Wales side held on to secure their fourth win in a row in all competitions.
Table-toppers Carno were held to a 2-2 draw against visitors Llanfyllin Town but will he happy with a point after Tyler McCarthy netted a late equaliser.
The mid-table visitors took the lead through Ronnie Lee after just three minutes but Leo Arzu equalised in first half stoppage time.
Carno were frustrated again when Jack Jones nudged Llan ahead again on 78 minutes but there was still time for McCarthy to have his say.
With Tywyn Bryncrug not having a fixture, Montgomery Town moved up to second spot with a 4-2 win at Abermule, Jack Williams leading the way with a hat-trick and helped by an own goal by Nathan Ashley.
Keane Marks and Dan Hamer replied for the hosts.
A couple of goals apiece by Hagi Drammeh and substitute Kye Smart saw Llansantffraid Village to a comfortable 4-0 win at Trewern United.
Upcoming fixtures: Friday, 31 October – Berriew v Llansantffraid Village; Welshpool Town v Abermule. Saturday, 1 November - Carno v Dolgellau Reserves; Tywyn Bryncrug v Montgomery Town; Waterloo Rovers v Trewern United; Barmouth & Dyffryn United v Llanfyllin Town.
