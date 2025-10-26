DOLGELLAU’S Elfyn Evans says composure is key as the FIA World Rally Championship heads to Rally Japan (6–9 November), for the penultimate round of a tense season.
The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver finished second at the Central European Rally, overtaking Ott Tänak on the Wolf Power Stage to secure a GR Yaris Rally1 one-two.
More importantly, Evans outscored rally winner and teammate Kalle Rovanperä by two points on Super Sunday, giving him a 13-point lead in the standings.
The weekend also saw a dramatic shift in momentum after Sébastien Ogier, who led Evans by two points before the rally, crashed out on Saturday while battling Rovanperä. Although Ogier salvaged 10 points from Sunday’s stages, he dropped behind in the title race.
“I’ll be honest—I wasn’t confident I could do it,” Evans admitted to the WRC website. “Kalle and Séb were clearly faster all weekend. I just knew I had to stay close. Clawing back a couple of points could be important.”
Evans’ Sunday drive marked a strong recovery after struggling in greasy conditions on Saturday. Overnight car tweaks and a refined driving approach helped him regain rhythm.
“It was a mix of things,” he explained. “We made some changes to the car and I adjusted my driving style. Everything came together better today.”
With Evans, Rovanperä, and Ogier now separated by just 13 points, the title fight remains wide open. But Evans, who has finished runner-up four times, is keeping his focus sharp.
“Honestly, I try not to think about the championship too much,” he said. “If you stress about it, you lose focus. I just concentrate on the job at hand.”
As the WRC heads to its penultimate round, Evans’ calm approach and strategic driving could prove decisive in his pursuit of a long-awaited world title.
