THERE were three comfortable wins in the Dolgellau & District Pool League on Sunday.
Garth Gangsters had the biggest, 11-1 at Sandbanks in Barmouth.
They move up to second place for now, the top- of-the-table clash between Royal A and Hustlers having been postponed.
At Sandbanks the hosts won the first frame, but that proved to be their only success, Garth romping to victory with three frames apiece going to skipper Sion Wilkes and Kieran Roberts, while Dylan ‘Gwnj’ Roberts continued his reintegration to pool by having the first eight-ball clearance this season. Dylan was singles champion in 2001, 2002 and 2007.
At the Golf Club in Fairbourne, hosts Partee Animals defeated Royal B 10-2, James Green and Noel Coward both winning three times.
Cross Keys achieved their first win this term by seeing off Fairbourne Golf, 9-3, at home. Will McDonald and Geraint Humphreys were successful, winning three games apiece for the hosts, Logan Edwards getting tw frames on the board for the Golf side.
Fixtures, 2 November: Fairbourne Golf v Royal B; Garth Gangsters v Cross Keys; Torrent Hustlers v Sandbanks; Royal A v Partee Animals
