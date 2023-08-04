DOLGELLAu Reserves have bolstered their squad with three new signings ahead of the new season.
Cai Harker Williams, Toby Cleaver and Sam Young will give the Wasps more options and have already made an impact.
Reserve team manager David Roberts said: “Sam has been with us since the Llanuwchllyn game (12 July) and has been one of our stand-out players at left back.
“Toby has signed from Barmouth and has proved to be a very assured and disciplined right back.
“Cai is a very powerful forward who made his debut off the bench last night and scored against Tywyn.
“We’re delighted to have all three players on board and very happy with their impact on the team so far.
Williams scored in Dol’s 4-0 win against Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves on Wednesday evening.
They produced a disciplined performance for the full 90 minutes having been 1-0 up at half time courtesy of a quality long range effort from Ryan Thomas.
Ioan Roberts bagged a brace after the break before Williams marked his debut with a goal.
The only downside was that young Lewis Burgess suffered a nasty ankle injury.